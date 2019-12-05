Health & Fitness

Warning about calorie count in Starbucks holiday drinks

NEW YORK -- There is a warning about the calorie count in some popular holiday drinks from Starbucks.

A British survey found a venti-sized caramel hot chocolate with whipped cream and oat milk at Starbucks contains the equivalent of 23 teaspoons of sugar and has 758 calories.

The same-sized holiday flavored latte has approximately 14 teaspoons of sugar and 523 calories.

By comparison, a 20oz soda generally contains 16 teaspoons of sugar.

Starbucks suggests customers worried about sugar, order smaller drinks, request skim milk, and no whipped cream.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessstarbucks
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Sailor kills 2 civilians, self at Pearl Harbor shipyard
$21.5M verdict awarded to motorcyclist hit by car on freeway
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
Sprint customer billed for 'promotional gift' after upgrading his phone
Stanford law professor apologizes for referencing Barron Trump in impeachment testimony
WATCH IN 60: Bay Area housing cool-down, SF manhunt turns bizarre, Local gets viral impeachment moment
Fremont moving forward with street design changes despite opposition
Show More
20 women suing Lyft claim they were sexually assaulted, raped by company's drivers
Good news, skiers! Badger Pass might open next week
George Zimmerman sues Trayvon Martin's family, attorneys
Report predicts slower Bay Area housing market in 2020
SF man dies after hydroplaning, crashing into tree off Highway 99
More TOP STORIES News