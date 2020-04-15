Coronavirus California

WATCH TOMORROW: Interactive Q&A with UCSF doctor and mayors London Breed, Sam Liccardo, Libby Schaaf

In an effort to answer your questions about the COVID-19 crisis in the Bay Area, ABC7 presents "Reaching the Peak" an interactive Q&A with the mayors of SF, Oakland, San Jose. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- According to data collected by the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, California was previously projected to reach its peak for novel coronavirus in terms of resource use and death rate at the end of April. The latest data points to this week.

In an effort to answer your questions about the coronavirus crisis in the Bay Area, ABC7 presents "Reaching the Peak" an interactive Q&A with the mayors of San Francisco, Oakland, San Jose and UCSF's chair of the Dept. of Medicine, Dr. Bob Wachter.

We will be streaming the event live from 2 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Thursday on abc7news.com, the ABC7 app, ABC7's Facebook and ABC7's YouTube pages.

