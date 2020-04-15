WATCH TOMORROW: Interactive Q&A with UCSF doctor and mayors London Breed, Sam Liccardo, Libby Schaaf

In an effort to answer your questions about the coronavirus crisis in the Bay Area, ABC7 presents "Reaching the Peak" an interactive Q&A with the mayors of San Francisco, Oakland, San Jose and UCSF's chair of the Dept. of Medicine, Dr. Bob Wachter.
RELATED: Newsom unveils plan to reopen California, ease stay-at-home restrictions amid coronavirus pandemic
We will be streaming the event live from 2 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Thursday on abc7news.com, the ABC7 app, ABC7's Facebook and ABC7's YouTube pages.
SUBMIT A QUESTION: Have a question for the mayors and Dr. Wachter? Submit it in the Facebook post or the form below. You can also head to our Facebook page on Thursday at 2 p.m. and leave a comment in the live stream.
Check back here at 2 p.m. on Thursday to watch.
If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.
Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here
