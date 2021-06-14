Temps to reach up to 108 this week in parts of Bay Area during blistering heat wave

"We are getting close to that air conditioning weather," said ABC7 News Meteorologist Mike Nicco. "The dangerous heat starts Tuesday at 11 a.m. and goes until 11 a.m. Thursday."
According to Meteorologist Drew Tuma, Heat Advisories and Excessive Heat Warnings will go into effect for the Bay Area starting Wednesday.
"The heat ramps up between 11 a.m. Thursday until 9 a.m. Friday with highs ranging from 98 to 108," said Nicco.
Some of the hottest spots will be in the East Bay valleys including Antioch, Livermore and Concord.
"There's really nowhere to escape, except along the coast," said Nicco. If you are driving anywhere around the state this week -- make sure your car is running well and you have plenty of water in case you get caught in that heat."
Thursday is expected to be the hottest day of the week with 101 in San Ramon, 105 in Concord, 106 in Livermore, 108 in Antioch and 109 is possible in Fairfield.
"The heat is going to ease through the weekend, but it will still be warmer than average," added Nicco.
Tips to beat the heat include staying hydrated with water, taking frequent breaks in the shade, do not leave people or pets inside cars. If you are outside apply sunscreen regularly and also wear loose, lightweight clothing.
HEAT ADVISORY: 11AM Wednesday to 11AM Thursday
