heat wave

Heat wave: These Bay Area hot spots will have sweltering temperatures

By
EMBED <>More Videos

These Bay Area hot spots will have sweltering temps during heat wave

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- What does 111-degree heat feel like? One North Bay neighborhood is about to find out. A dangerous heat wave is expected to bring possible record-breaking temperatures to the Bay Area this week.

LIVE: Here's a look at real-time temps around Bay Area

"Today is day 1 of our heat wave," said ABC7 News Meteorologist Mike Nicco.

The big focus is on Wednesday and Thursday.

Nicco is monitoring the inland neighborhoods expected to be the warmest.

"It will be 98 today in Walnut Creek," said Nicco.

VIDEO: Heat stroke vs heat exhaustion: What's the difference and what are the symptoms?
EMBED More News Videos

AccuWeather has the details you need to know about heat stroke, a serious health condition, and heat exhaustion, which can precede it.



Fairfield could reach 102, Antioch 101, Brentwood, Calistoga, Cloverdale and Concord are also expected to reach 100 degrees.

"Today isn't the hottest day," said Nicco. "How about tomorrow?"

Expect to see more 100s inland. Nicco says Cloverdale could reach a blistering temperature of 111 degrees on Thursday.



Fairfield and Antioch aren't too far behind with 109-degrees in the forecast, followed by 108 in Concord and 107 in Livermore. Other Bay Area hot spots include 99 in San Jose, 97 in Petaluma and 90 in Redwood City.

Some cities will continue to melt into Friday with 100s in Livermore, Antioch and Fairfield. San Jose, Petaluma, Santa Rosa and Napa will be in the 90s.

Nicco says expect more 100s on Saturday before the weather starts to cool off.

"By Father's Day, Sunday, the heat wave will be over," said Nicco. "But until then, be careful the next few days, find shade, air conditioning, drink plenty of water and be safe."



VIDEO: Tips to stay safe during the hot summer months
EMBED More News Videos

Being cautious during the summer months can help prevent heat related illness.



Watch the latest AccuWeather forecast and take a look at recent weather stories and videos.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathersan franciscosan joseantiochfairfieldwalnut creeklivermorepetalumabay areaaccuweatherheatweatherforecastcaliforniaheat wave
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HEAT WAVE
Climate change impacting Pacific migration of white sharks
LOOK BACK: Bay Area's orange, hazy skies 1 year later
Flex Alert extended through tonight due to above-normal temps
July was the world's hottest month ever
TOP STORIES
Fleet Week + Giants/Dodgers + Warriors = Millions for SF
Tesla moving Palo Alto headquarters to Austin
5 arrested after fights, shooting outside PayPal Park in SJ
Sports, parades and Fleet Week: SF is in for a busy weekend
Guidelines released for ending Bay Area mask mandates
SF Fleet Week 2021 schedule of events
Things to do in the Bay: Fleet Week, Boo at the Zoo
Show More
15-year-old Oakland girl fatally shot in road rage incident
UC Berkeley student, family share US immigration struggles
Journalists from Philippines, Russia given Nobel Peace Prize
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom to sign economic recovery bill in Alameda Co.
California fires may have killed hundreds of giant sequoias
More TOP STORIES News