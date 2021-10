Heat wave: These Bay Area hot spots will have sweltering temperatures

EMBED >More News Videos AccuWeather has the details you need to know about heat stroke, a serious health condition, and heat exhaustion, which can precede it.

EMBED >More News Videos Being cautious during the summer months can help prevent heat related illness.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- What does 111-degree heat feel like? One North Bay neighborhood is about to find out. A dangerous heat wave is expected to bring possible record-breaking temperatures to the Bay Area this week."Today is day 1 of our heat wave," said ABC7 News Meteorologist Mike Nicco The big focus is on Wednesday and Thursday.Nicco is monitoring the inland neighborhoods expected to be the warmest."It will be 98 today in Walnut Creek," said Nicco.Fairfield could reach 102, Antioch 101, Brentwood, Calistoga, Cloverdale and Concord are also expected to reach 100 degrees."Today isn't the hottest day," said Nicco. "How about tomorrow?"Expect to see more 100s inland. Nicco says Cloverdale could reach a blistering temperature of 111 degrees on Thursday.Fairfield and Antioch aren't too far behind with 109-degrees in the forecast, followed by 108 in Concord and 107 in Livermore. Other Bay Area hot spots include 99 in San Jose, 97 in Petaluma and 90 in Redwood City.Some cities will continue to melt into Friday with 100s in Livermore, Antioch and Fairfield. San Jose, Petaluma, Santa Rosa and Napa will be in the 90s.Nicco says expect more 100s on Saturday before the weather starts to cool off."By Father's Day, Sunday, the heat wave will be over," said Nicco. "But until then, be careful the next few days, find shade, air conditioning, drink plenty of water and be safe."