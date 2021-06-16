Heat wave: These Bay Area hot spots will have sweltering temperatures

LIVE: Here's a look at real-time temps around Bay Area
"Today is day 1 of our heat wave," said ABC7 News Meteorologist Mike Nicco.
The big focus is on Wednesday and Thursday.
Nicco is monitoring the inland neighborhoods expected to be the warmest.
"It will be 98 today in Walnut Creek," said Nicco.
VIDEO: Heat stroke vs heat exhaustion: What's the difference and what are the symptoms?
Fairfield could reach 102, Antioch 101, Brentwood, Calistoga, Cloverdale and Concord are also expected to reach 100 degrees.
"Today isn't the hottest day," said Nicco. "How about tomorrow?"
Expect to see more 100s inland. Nicco says Cloverdale could reach a blistering temperature of 111 degrees on Thursday.
Fairfield and Antioch aren't too far behind with 109-degrees in the forecast, followed by 108 in Concord and 107 in Livermore. Other Bay Area hot spots include 99 in San Jose, 97 in Petaluma and 90 in Redwood City.
Some cities will continue to melt into Friday with 100s in Livermore, Antioch and Fairfield. San Jose, Petaluma, Santa Rosa and Napa will be in the 90s.
Nicco says expect more 100s on Saturday before the weather starts to cool off.
"By Father's Day, Sunday, the heat wave will be over," said Nicco. "But until then, be careful the next few days, find shade, air conditioning, drink plenty of water and be safe."
#HEATWAVE begins today!— Mike Nicco (@MikeNiccoABC7) June 16, 2021
Were on TV & streaming now with newest details.https://t.co/DiPV7cfcnf pic.twitter.com/sia6wZdOql
VIDEO: Tips to stay safe during the hot summer months
Watch the latest AccuWeather forecast and take a look at recent weather stories and videos.