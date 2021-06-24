Temps climb into triple digits in Northern California amid heat wave

An excessive heat watch is in effect for Lake and Mendocino counties from noon Saturday to 10 p.m. Wednesday. That's five full days of scorching temperatures up to 114 degrees.
But the Bay Area might get lucky this time, says ABC7 News meteorologist Mike Nicco. Because the heat is coming in from the north, it's getting locked up north of us.
Some North Bay and East Bay cities like Santa Rosa, Napa, Antioch and Concord are expecting to see temperatures in the high 80s and low 90s this weekend, but that's not especially hot for this time of year.
Coastal areas look much cooler. The high in San Francisco Saturday is only 65.
As of Thursday morning, there was not a Flex Alert in place for California.
