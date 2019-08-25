SFPD officer OK after collision involving possible burglary suspect, heavy traffic near Japantown

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A San Francisco Police officer is expected to be OK after a collision at Geary Boulevard and Webster Street Saturday evening.Police say the crash involved a possible burglary suspect but is in unclear if there was chase prior to the incident.The suspect was injured and taken to a hospital in unknown condition.A police officer at the scene tells ABC7 News the officer involved in the accident will be alright.Traffic in the area is piling up, as Geary Blvd. is closed from Gough to Fillmore.Avoid the Japantown area.