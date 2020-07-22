birthday

Help Georgia grandmother have a happy 105th birthday by sending a card

MOLENA, Ga. -- Helen Mangham is turning 105 on Aug. 2. It's almost impossible to throw a big celebration during the COVID-19 pandemic, so her granddaughter Pam Vickers came up with another idea.

Vickers turned to Facebook to put out a request for birthday cards to celebrate her grandmother Helen's big day.

FULL CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Vickers wants to surprise Mangham with cards sent from around the world. She's hoping they'll bring her grandmother joy because she loves to receive mail.



The address to send the cards is:

257 Wallie Road
Molena, Georgia 30258

Mangham's family is planning a small gathering to mark the occasion. Her three little sisters who range in age from 94 to 103 will be there to celebrate with her along with her 85-year-old son.

RELATED: North Carolina assisted living home residents missing friends, family ask for pen pals amid COVID-19 pandemic

Mangham lives on 20 acres of land so they'll be plenty of room to social distance.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societygeorgiabirthdaycoronavirus100 yearssenior citizenscovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BIRTHDAY
Woman turns 100 years old, beats COVID-19
U.S. Army celebrates its 245th birthday
Family celebrates grandpa's 107th birthday in San Ramon
El Paso survivor turns 1, months after deadly shooting
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
CA surpasses NY in confirmed COVID-19 cases
Coronavirus watch list: CA counties where COVID-19 is getting worse
Video shows shouting match over face masks at Walmart in Martinez
WATCH TODAY: Newsom to give latest COVID-19 update in CA
US signs contract with Pfizer for COVID-19 vaccine doses | LIVE
Ft. Hood investigating 3rd soldier death in the last month
7.8 earthquake rocks Alaska, produces small tsunami
Show More
Oakland City Council narrowly votes against OPD budget cuts
EDD website causes increased benefit delays, identity theft risks
SF attorney files lawsuit against CA Governor to open schools
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
US orders China to close its consulate in Houston
More TOP STORIES News