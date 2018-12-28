Helicopter makes emergency landing on Hayward golf course

HAYWARD, Calif. (KGO) --A helicopter has made an emergency landing on a golf course that's directly next to the Hayward Executive Airport.
The twin-blade copter came to a rest on its skids near one of the holes near the Skywest Golf Course. Fire crews are on scene.
This appears to be a Robinson R-22 helicopter, which can seat up to two people.
There are no major injuries reported from the crash.
It appears the back section of the helicopter including its tail rotor have broken off.
