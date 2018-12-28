Helicopter makes emergency landing on Hayward golf course

A helicopter has made an emergency landing on a golf course that's directly next to the Hayward Executive Airport.The twin-blade copter came to a rest on its skids near one of the holes near the Skywest Golf Course. Fire crews are on scene.This appears to be a Robinson R-22 helicopter, which can seat up to two people.There are no major injuries reported from the crash.It appears the back section of the helicopter including its tail rotor have broken off.