Helicopter makes emergency landing on Hayward golf course

EMBED </>More Videos

A helicopter has made an emergency landing on a golf course that's directly next to the Hayward Executive Airport. (KGO-TV)

HAYWARD, Calif. (KGO) --
A helicopter has made an emergency landing on a golf course that's directly next to the Hayward Executive Airport.

The twin-blade copter came to a rest on its skids near one of the holes near the Skywest Golf Course. Fire crews are on scene.

This appears to be a Robinson R-22 helicopter, which can seat up to two people.

There are no major injuries reported from the crash.

It appears the back section of the helicopter including its tail rotor have broken off.

Stay with ABC7 News for more on this developing story.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
helicopterhelicopter crashHayward
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Suspect arrested in deadly shooting of Newman officer
President Trump threatens to shut border if no wall money
ONLY ON ABC7 NEWS: Woman who says escaped San Quentin inmate carjacked her speaks out
Tesla names Oracle's Ellison to board in SEC settlement
VOTE: Which college football fan do you want to win ESPN billboard contest?
Social worker left surprise $11M to children's charities
Chris Burrous, KTLA weekend morning anchor, dies at 43
Free ice cream in San Francisco today
Show More
Woman paints canvases while freefall skydiving
Group protests tree removal at People's Park in Berkeley
Accuweather Forecast: Sunshine, breezes ease today
Mega Millions jackpot at $348 million for drawing tonight
Study: Younger women earning more, but still doing more housework
More News