Good Samaritan struck, killed on Highway 101 in San Mateo

SAN MATEO, Calif. (KGO) -- The CHP is investigating a fatal crash involving a Good Samaritan on southbound Highway 101 at 3rd Avenue in San Mateo.

The accident happened just before 2 a.m. Officers say a man got out to help a driver who had gotten into a single-vehicle collision. The Good Samaritan was struck and killed by another vehicle.

The CHP says the driver in the initial accident suffered major injuries. He was taken to the hospital.

Investigators haven't identified either driver.

All lanes of the highway were reopened after 6 a.m.
