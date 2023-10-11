Police activity shuts down NB Hwy 242, Willow Pass Road in Concord, authorities say

CONCORD, Calif. -- A roadway near state Highway 242 in Concord is closed due to police activity, authorities said Wednesday morning.

The portion of Willow Pass Road between Market Street and Diamond Boulevard is closed in both directions, the Concord Police Department said on social media shortly after 7:30 a.m.

The California Highway Patrol also closed northbound lanes of Highway 242, police said. Motorists are advised to avoid the area.

There were no further details about the police activity immediately available.

