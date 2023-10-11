  • Watch Now

WATCH LIVE

San FranciscoEast BaySouth BayPeninsulaNorth Bay
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Police activity shuts down NB Hwy 242, Willow Pass Road in Concord, authorities say

Bay City News
Wednesday, October 11, 2023 4:41PM
ABC7 Bay Area 24/7 live stream
EMBED <>More Videos

ABC7 Bay Area 24/7 live stream

CONCORD, Calif. -- A roadway near state Highway 242 in Concord is closed due to police activity, authorities said Wednesday morning.

The video in the player above is not related to the current story. The ABC7 Bay Area 24/7 streaming channel allows you to see news throughout the day.

The portion of Willow Pass Road between Market Street and Diamond Boulevard is closed in both directions, the Concord Police Department said on social media shortly after 7:30 a.m.

The California Highway Patrol also closed northbound lanes of Highway 242, police said. Motorists are advised to avoid the area.

There were no further details about the police activity immediately available.

Stay with ABC7 News for updates on this developing story.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright 2023 by Bay City News, Inc. Republication, re-transmission or reuse without the express written consent of Bay City News, Inc. Is prohibited.
Live Streams
ON NOW