Wrong-way driver collision closes southbound Highway 85 in San Jose, CHP says

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- A crash along Highway 85 has prompted a sig alert in San Jose Sunday morning.

This along Highway 85 near the De Anza Boulevard off-ramp.

All lanes of southbound 85 are blocked and the CHP is recommending drivers take another route.

The closure comes after a multi-car crash caused by a wrong-way driver reported shortly after 8 a.m., with debris across all lanes, the CHP said.

CHP has not said how long Highway 85 will be closed.
