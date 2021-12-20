Travel

Quiet day at San Francisco International Airport amidst busy holiday travel across US

By Ryan Curry
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The Transportation Security Administration is reporting travel numbers about twice as much compared to 2020. It is a sign holiday travel is returning, but not quite to the level seen before the pandemic. However, SFO on Sunday saw mostly short security lines.

"It does seem quiet, said Imperatrice Parisi, who was traveling back home after being on the road for a few weeks. "I went to New York for a four day to see my 91-year-old grandmother who I haven't seen in two years because of COVID, went home then came out this week to see my 92-year-old godmother."

Wait times at TSA lines at SFO on Sunday were only between 2-15 minutes. It came as a surprise to many passengers.

"We are happy we don't have to wait in long lines," said Petra Pleasant, who was visiting this weekend from Los Angeles. "We said to ourselves Oh my God it is not as crowded as LAX."

Portions of the night did see heavier flow of traffic, but mostly SFO was calm on the Sunday before Christmas. Some still think it might be best to play it safe when traveling this year.

"We don't mind it," Pleasant said. "I feel more comfortable traveling, but we are being cautious and I don't think we will do too much travel."

