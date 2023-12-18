Holiday flight delays starting to pile up at SFO, but the busiest travel days are ahead

With Christmas now in sight, we are approaching a couple of the busiest air travel days of the year at San Francisco International Airport.

With Christmas now in sight, we are approaching a couple of the busiest air travel days of the year at San Francisco International Airport.

With Christmas now in sight, we are approaching a couple of the busiest air travel days of the year at San Francisco International Airport.

With Christmas now in sight, we are approaching a couple of the busiest air travel days of the year at San Francisco International Airport.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- With Christmas now in sight, we are approaching a couple of the busiest air travel days of the year at San Francisco International Airport.

Sunday night video boards at SFO showed on-time flights and what appeared to be quick check-ins but not everything was perfect.

And by Monday, flight delays began piling up.

As of 11 a.m., SFO said that 240 flights were experiencing delays, which was about 20 percent of all flights. There were six cancellations as well.

MORE: Southwest hit by record $140M fine for holiday service meltdown in 2022 that left millions stranded

Wet weather in the Bay Area and other parts of the country are contributing to the stalling of air travel.

On Sunday, many people ABC7 News spoke with were happy they mainly had smooth traveling.

"It's good to see everyone getting into the festive spirit," said Anita Costa from Pacifica.

Airport officials say that Thursday and Friday this week are expected to be the two busiest days leading into the Christmas holiday.

MORE: Ready for rain? Residents brace themselves as storms target Bay Area

But for those who entertain families during the holidays, now is the time to travel.

"I'm here with The Lion King national tour now so I'm heading home to spend time with my family for a day since I don't have much of a Christmas break so I'm going to go spend Christmas with them a little early and then come back to work," said Isaiah Bailey.

Bailey and Darian Sanders are both part of The Lion King performance. Sanders is actually Simba in the musical and he will be surprising his own son in New York City.

"We're going to go to New York and surprise my little boy, he's never been!" said Sanders.

As traveling becomes more and more hectic, it's advised to check with your airline before heading to the airport.

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live