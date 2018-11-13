BAY AREA LIFE: American Kitchen Company

American Kitchen Company combines high-level design, hard work, and old school craftsmanship to deliver timeless remodels at reasonable prices. Known as "The Leading Expert in Residential Remodel," American Kitchen Company offers a multitude of design services to make your dream space a reality!First, envision your completed dream kitchen and browse through the wide assortment of materials with the convenient American Kitchen Company App. Second, schedule an appointment with one of the savvy estimators for a free in home consultation. Lastly, the contractors will come to your house to execute your designs with quality craftsmanship.