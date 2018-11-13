CAMP FIRE

Horse found safe in Paradise pool after Camp Fire blazes through area

A horse was saved from the Camp Fire in Paradise thanks to a backyard swimming pool.

PARADISE, Calif. (KGO) --
MAPS: A look at the Camp Fire in Butte County and other California fires

Jeff Hill found the horse in a backyard when he returned to his evacuated neighborhood.

In a Facebook post, he said the horse was tangled in the pool cover, which helped keep the horse from drowning.

VIDEO: Horses flee Camp Fire in Butte County town of Paradise
It's not just people fleeing the Camp Fire in Butte County. ABC7's Laura Anthony witnesses several horses running together in the town of Paradise as flames grew nearby.


