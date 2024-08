Crews knock out San Jose house fire involving 'various' propane tanks, authorities say

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- San Jose fire crews knocked out a residential house fire Saturday on the 700 block of Daniel Way.

They originally reported that the incident involved various propane tanks and PG &E was on the scene to assist.

Officials say no injuries are reported and are asking the public to avoid the area.