Outdoor dining back in Bay Area, but concerns over new COVID-19 variants linger

"We get tested weekly. We are very on top of everything. It's knowing your bubble and being strong and supporting everybody," said San Francisco Resident, Chris Lebar.
As plates of food kept rushing out of Boho Restaurant's kitchen, the owner Stella Roller is feeling hopeful for their future.
"They can come and enjoy themselves, see other people and have food. We had people yesterday who come at 5 and didn't leave until 10," said Roller.
RELATED: : 'So excited': East Bay outdoor restaurants, salon reopen for business as California's stay-at-home order lifts
A week ago they were not sure they were going to survive.
"We think that if one more time we need to close we are done. Or if one more month we had to stay close we didn't have too much money left," said Roller.
But seeing groups of people eating together again is also concerning to some San Francisco residents who say more safety guidelines should be in place.
"I walked all the way down Chestnut Street and it seems people are cluster around the tables. In many cases there are 6 people together none of them are wearing a mask," said Angela Grove, San Francisco Resident.
Stella Roller says she is vigilant and makes sure safety measures are followed.
"They cannot come to the restaurant without a mask. When they seat we ask them to wear a mask until they have to eat. We don't want our servers, waiter staff to get something from them," said Stella.
RELATED: COVID-19 variants found in UK, Brazil now detected in Bay Area
On one hand excitement from many as restaurants are open for outdoor dining again, but on the other infectious disease doctors say we have 3 covid-19 variants to worry about.
"At least the big British variant, the one that seems to spread more quickly is very susceptible to the vaccine," said UCSF's infectious disease specialist, Dr. George Rutherford.
Dr. Rutherford says he is optimistic and is helping The San Francisco Department of Public Health with a case study on COVID-19 and outdoor dining.
"In real time to go back and look at say 'let's figure out where the last 100 people got infected' right that would be pretty helpful. Then you know what you have to tweak, what you don't have to tweak and where there might be breakdowns in your messaging and where there maybe enforcement issues," said Dr. Rutherford.
As the vaccine continues to roll out Dr. Rutherford says it's safe to enjoy outdoor dining but not to mix with multiple households.
If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- How to register for COVID-19 vaccine in every Bay Area county
- Map: CA counties that can, can't reopen under new rules
- CALCULATOR: Find out how many people may get a COVID-19 vaccine before you
- VIDEO: When will I get the COVID-19 vaccine? We explain who goes 1st
- Updated number of COVID-19 deaths, cases in Bay Area
- Map shows everywhere you can get a COVID-19 test in the Bay Area
- How are Chinatown businesses surviving? Here's what we found
- From COVID-19 to Black Lives Matter, these 13 people defined the Bay Area in 2020
- COVID-19 Diaries: Personal stories of Bay Area residents during pandemic
- California EDD: The most commonly asked questions we get about unemployment and PUA
- How to tell the difference between seasonal allergies and coronavirus symptoms
- Here's which mask is better to protect from COVID-19
- First COVID-19 vaccine volunteers in US describe experience as Bay Area launches vaccine trials
- Coronavirus origin: Where did COVID-19 come from?
- What is a COVID-19 genetic, antigen and antibody test?
- What will it take to get a COVID-19 vaccine and how will it be made?
- What does COVID-19 do to your body and why does it spread so easily?
- Here's how shelter in place, stay at home orders can slow spread of COVID-19
- Coronavirus Timeline: Tracking major moments of COVID-19 pandemic in San Francisco Bay Area
- Coronavirus Doctor's Note: Dr. Alok Patel gives his insight into COVID-19 pandemic