7 On Your Side

What to do right now to prep for a planned power outage

By and Simone Chavoor
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- If you know power outages may happen, here are a few things you can do to prepare for the blackout right now. Seriously - once you're done reading this article, go do these things. You'll be glad you did.

RELATED: Here's how to store electricity before a power outage

Get cash and gasoline: With the power out, stores may not be able to make credit or debit card transactions. Gasoline pumps also require electricity to work - so if the lights are out and you're on "E", you're out of luck.

Put together a "go bag" that includes important documents: While you should already have this in case of an earthquake, the impending power outages (and fires) are another nudge to get your documents together. Consider anything that you'll need to prove your identity or grant access to accounts and services, such as birth certificates or financial documents. And don't forget your medicine - you should have a supply of your essential meds for at least seven days, according to Consumer Reports.

Put one or two bags of water in the freezer: This tip pulls double-duty. By filling several gallon bags of water and sticking them in the freezer, you actually make your freezer more efficient. The added ice will keep the freezer cold for longer - a fully stocked freezer can keep food cold for 48 hours if you don't open the door; a half-stocked freezer will last 24 hours. If the power goes out, you can always transfer the frozen water bags to the fridge to keep that colder longer. And once the water's melted, you have a small store of emergency water.

Learn to open the garage door with no electricity: Don't get trapped if you need to make a getaway. Most garage doors can be opened without electricity by pulling on the red handle that's on the garage door unit. This will disconnect the door from the rail so that you can manually open the door. Some doors also have a key so they can be opened from the outside during a blackout. If you're unsure you can open your garage door, you can always park outside just in case.

Take a look at more stories and videos by Michael Finney and 7 On Your Side.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
san francisconapa countysanta clara countyalameda countypower outagepg&epower polescontra costa countywildfirepg&e public safety power shutoffsonoma county7 on your sidesan mateo county
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
7 ON YOUR SIDE
How to store electricity before a power outage
Here are a few back-to-school recommendations on electronics
EDD: The most commonly asked questions for 7 On Your Side
Scammers get EDD benefits while 1M jobless can't
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
PG&E says power outages possible due to CA heat wave
Coronavirus watch list: CA counties where COVID-19 is getting worse
How to store electricity before a power outage
Brush fire burns near Highway 101 in San Francisco
Trump orders TikTok owner to sell US assets
Lifeguards capture shark with their bare hands at CA beach
Bay Area braces for weekend heat wave
Show More
Arrests underway in scam at San Mateo Co. Jail, sources say
SJ teacher appears shirtless during virtual class
23 Alameda Co. nursing facilities failed staffing requirements, citing infection problems
AccuWeather Forecast: Scorching heat wave continues
EXCLUSIVE: Couple celebrating birthday beaten, Tased by SJPD
More TOP STORIES News