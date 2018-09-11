ACCUWEATHER

How to keep food safe during a power outage

EMBED </>More Videos

If you lose power, follow these steps to keep your refrigerated and frozen food safe for as long as possible. (Shutterstock)

When a storm knocks out power, keep the fridge and freezer doors closed as much as possible. An opened fridge keeps food cold for about four hours, according to AccuWeather.

For extended outages, 50 pounds of dry ice should keep an 18-cubic-foot freezer that is fully stocked cold for two days.

Before eating refrigerated or frozen meat, poultry, fish or eggs, thoroughly cook them to a safe minimum internal temperature to destroy any foodborne bacteria that may be present.

If the food was kept above 40 degrees Fahrenheit for two hours or more, discard it.
Related Topics:
severe weatheraccuweatherhurricanefood safety
ACCUWEATHER
AccuWeather Forecast: Bigger roller coaster temperature swing
AccuWeather app for San Francisco, San Jose, Oakland
What to do if you're returning to a flooded home
Perseid Meteor Shower: How to watch
Containing vs controlling: Wildfire terms you need to know
More accuweather
Top Stories
School closed, evacuations called for Marin County wildfire
US marks 9/11 with somber tributes, new monument to victims
Oakland police say missing 1-year-old found safe
'Jeopardy' host Alex Trebek debuts beard
Calling all actors! How to audition for an ABC talent deal
Elizabeth Smart kidnapper to be freed from Utah prison
SFFD holds ceremony recognizing victims of 9/11 terrorist attacks
AccuWeather Forecast: Bigger roller coaster temperature swing
Show More
Olivia Newton-John diagnosed with cancer for third time
Oakmont Senior Living complaint investigation report reveals new details about DSS investigation
Houston mom of 6 reportedly disappears in middle of night
Millions prepare for potentially catastrophic Hurricane Florence
Contra Costa County shelters waiving pet adoption fees
More News