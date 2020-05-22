Learn From Home

Chef Mark Dommen from One Market Restaurant in SF shares tips for making pizza from home

By Janel Andronico
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Making restaurant-quality pizza from home is easier than you think. Mark Dommen is the chef and partner of One Market in San Francisco and has mastered his pizza-making skills with the help of his daughters.

They invited us into their backyard for a pizza-making party and shared some tips and tricks along the way. You can't go wrong with this easy recipe that will add some fun to your weekend!

Recipe
Makes 6 pizzas

Ingredients:
5 cups 00 flour (or all-purpose flower)
1/2 teaspoon yeast
2 cups water
20 grams kosher salt

Instructions:
1. In a small bowl, whisk the yeast with 1/4 cup of the water and let stand until foamy, about 5 minutes.

2. In a stand mixer fitted with the dough hook, combine the 5 cups of flour with the yeast mixture and the remaining 1 3/4 cups of water and mix at low speed for 1 minute. Increase the speed to medium and mix until all of the flour is incorporated, about 4 minutes. Add the salt and mix at medium speed until a soft, smooth dough forms, about 5 minutes longer.
3. Scrape the dough out onto a lightly floured work surface and form it into a large ball. Transfer the dough to a bowl that was brushed with olive oil and cover the bowl securely with plastic wrap so that it's airtight. Place the dough in the refrigerator for 24 - 36 hours. It will double in size.
4. Let the pizza dough return to room temperature in the bowl, about 2 hours.
5. Lightly dust 1 large baking sheets with flour. Scrape the dough out onto a lightly floured work surface and punch it down. Using a sharp knife, cut the dough into 6 even pieces. Form the pieces into balls and transfer them to the prepared baking sheets. Cover tightly with plastic wrap and refrigerate the dough for at least 8 hours or overnight. Bring back to room temperature before you use it. It will have doubled in size.

Cheese options include:
Burrata
Goat
Mozzarella

Try toppings like:

Calabrese Salami
Prosciutto
Pepperoni
Mushrooms
Arugula
Caramelized Onions
Pesto

Click here to learn more about Chef Mark and the restaurant.

One Market is part of Golden Gate Restaurant Association, which helps promote the Bay Area restaurant community. To learn how GGRA is offering resources to restaurants during COVID-19, visit here.
