How to protect yourself from free trial scams

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --They are all over the internet-- free trials of great products that are revolutionary. You can lose weight, clear up your skin and get out debt.
Better yet all of these great outcomes are endorsed by celebrities.
If it seems too good-it most likely is. The Better Business Bureau has been looking into schemes and scams and CEO and President of the Golden Gate Better Business Bureau, Lori Wilson, stopped by ABC7 News studios to talk about it.
Take a look at more stories by Michael Finney and 7 On Your Side here.