Manage and eliminate stress with a guided meditation session

SONOMA, Calif. (KGO) -- Living with through the novel coronavirus pandemic, people are finding themselves facing new challenges and uncertainties.
As a result, tension and anxiety have understandably risen. But according to Sarah Entrup, a Sonoma County meditation teacher, there are tools and techniques that can help people manage and even eliminate their stress.
Learn from Home: Parenting tips for sheltering in place with your family during COVID-19 pandemic
Entrup, founder of Free the She, a women's spirituality and embodiment community, has committed herself to help people live more embodied and joyful lives.
In the segment, she hosts a guided mediation and visualization that can help release tension.
