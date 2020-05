Manage and eliminate stress with a guided meditation session

SONOMA, Calif. (KGO) -- Living with through the novel coronavirus pandemic , people are finding themselves facing new challenges and uncertainties.As a result, tension and anxiety have understandably risen. But according to Sarah Entrup, a Sonoma County meditation teacher, there are tools and techniques that can help people manage and even eliminate their stress.Entrup, founder of Free the She , a women's spirituality and embodiment community, has committed herself to help people live more embodied and joyful lives.In the segment, she hosts a guided mediation and visualization that can help release tension.To see more Learn From Home stories click here.