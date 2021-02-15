Fresno man arrested in double shooting inside SF's Hyatt Regency Hotel

FRESNO, Calif. -- A Fresno man has been arrested for a shooting inside of a hotel in San Francisco.

Investigators say they found two shooting victims inside the Hyatt Regency Hotel near the Embarcadero Friday night.

RELATED: SF police investigating shooting that left 2 injured near the Embarcadero

One victim was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and the other is expected to survive.

San Francisco police officers say they were contacted this weekend by someone who knew the suspect, who said the man wanted to turn himself in for the shooting.

Officers tracked down 25-year-old Tyler Gangell to Merced and took him back to San Francisco to be booked into the county jail on several charges, including two counts of attempted murder.

A motive for the shooting is not yet known.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
embarcaderosan franciscofresnohotelman injuredshootingdouble shootinginvestigation
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Hundreds rally in SF to condemn violence against Asian-Americans
SF pausing mass COVID-19 vaccine distribution
CA vaccine list could benefit those with underlying conditions
Here's Valentine's Day cooking activities you can do from home
Celebrating Valentine's Day virtually? Here are some tips
COVID-19 live updates: 7-day positivity rate in CA at 3.7%
Animal shelter uses speed dating to help animals find forever home
Show More
Who qualifies for working from home tax deductions?
Should CA reconsider recall election law? Bay Area rep. thinks so
Marin couple shorted $500K in appraisal, say race was a factor
These scary clowns will deliver your Valentine's Day grams
Parkland massacre: Victims remembered 3 years later
More TOP STORIES News