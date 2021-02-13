SF police investigating shooting that left 2 injured near the Embarcadero

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco Police are investigating a double shooting near the Embarcadero in San Francisco.

It happened around 8:15 p.m. Friday.

There was a heavy police presence on Drumm St. at the Hyatt Regency Hotel.

Investigators say a man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Another man has non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are still searching for the gunman.

