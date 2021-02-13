SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco Police are investigating a double shooting near the Embarcadero in San Francisco.
It happened around 8:15 p.m. Friday.
There was a heavy police presence on Drumm St. at the Hyatt Regency Hotel.
Investigators say a man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Another man has non-life-threatening injuries.
Police are still searching for the gunman.
Stay with ABC7 News for the latest details on this developing story.
SF police investigating shooting that left 2 injured near the Embarcadero
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News