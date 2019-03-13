ICE, sheriff call for policy change after San Jose mother's brutal murder  

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- As flowers rested along Bambi Larson's photo in a small memorial along her garage on Tuesday, her South San Jose community was finally able to rest too. The San Jose Police Department held a press conference outlining the arrest of Larson's accused killer."I'm just happy," Daniel Washer, Larson's friend said. "I'm really happy."Police said 24-year-old Carlos Arevalo Carranza brutally stabbed and beat Larson to death.According to investigators, Arevalo Carranza is in the country illegally and was arrested numerous times and convicted of more than 10 crimes in the last three years.Police said he stalked Larson's neighborhood and was caught on home surveillance video.Washer was a friend of Larson's, who was mother of two and popular in the community."Such a big heart," Washer said. "Very loving. It's hard to know that people are that wonderful."Police linked Arevalo Carranza to Larson's murder through DNA evidence off of a piece of clothing found in a trash bin next to Ron Hines' home."I'm always surprised by the ones that have a long record," Hines said. "How do they keep getting out? The justice system sometimes I think just fails us in that respect."Santa Clara County has a policy of not cooperating with ICE.Sheriff Laurie Smith released the following statement: