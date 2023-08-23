The store on Market and 5th Streets looks similar to other IKEA locations but has a different format geared toward city living spaces.

Here's a look at the now-open IKEA San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- On Wednesday, the new IKEA opened in downtown San Francisco, amid a flurry of retailers leaving the Market Street corridor.

The store is on Market and 5th Streets near the Powell Street BART station.

Our media partner SF Standard got a sneak peek inside.

It looks similar to other IKEA stores, but does have a different format geared toward city living spaces.

IKEA told SF Standard many larger items will only be available to order for delivery.

On the food side, there will be IKEA's famous meatballs but no fried food in the cafeteria, including fries.

IKEA also has locations in Emeryville and East Palo Alto.

