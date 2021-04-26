covid-19 pandemic

India sets COVID-19 case records; US promises to help with supplies

By
EMBED <>More Videos

India sets COVID-19 case records; US promises to help

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- COVID-19 cases are skyrocketing in India, urging Bay Area officials to intervene and ask the federal government to help.

In India, hospitals have been running out of oxygen and space. A new staggering record was hit over the weekend, 2,600 people died from COVID-19 in 24 hours. In the Bay Area, Campbell resident Vandana Kohli prays her family survives. Nine of them are infected with COVID-19 in India.

"Everybody is afraid to walk out of their house. The minute you step out it's like you have to have your guard up. It's almost like you are breathing virus because every other person around you has it," said Kohli.

RELATED: Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine slowly resumes in Bay Area after CDC pause

With nearly one million COVID-19 cases reported in three days and 9% of India vaccinated, UCSF's infectious disease specialist Dr. Monica Gandhi says there needs to be an urgent global effort to help India.

"All eyes need to be on India right now," said Gandhi. "Any place isn't doing well impacts us here in the U.S for example because new variants can emerge. We can't travel freely, people can't come here freely. It's not over until it's over for everyone."

RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Some Sonoma Co. patients need 3rd COVID-19 vaccine shot after possible needle malfunction

Luz Pena: "For a very long time India was doing well. What happened?"

Monica Gandhi: "The country opened up and there was a very large festival. The Kumbh Indian festival. Lots of mingling and the virus took hold. It also could be contributor that there is a new likely more transmissible variant in India called the B1617."

RELATED: Man charged with infecting 22 people with COVID-19

President Biden confirmed the U.S. will assist India providing resources and supplies. U.S. Representative Ro Khanna, Vice President of the Indian Caucus, has been advocating for this intervention.

RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Some Sonoma Co. patients need 3rd COVID-19 vaccine shot after possible needle malfunction


"The administration should release the extra AstraZeneca vaccine it means we need military support to assist in getting the oxygen and PPE to the hospitals in India that need them. It means that we need to talk to Pfizer and Moderna about at least a one year waiver on IP so that India can develop vaccines," said Rep. Khanna.

RELATED: These Bay Area counties say vaccine supply is now outpacing demand

Luz Pena: "When will India begin to receive that aid from the U.S.?"

Rep. Khanna: "We are in touch with the White House right now. Our hope is that it will be in the next few days."

The U.S. also promised to deploy a team of public health advisors from the CDC to work in collaboration with Indian health officials.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscampbellcoronavirus californiaworld newscoronaviruscovid 19 vaccinecoronavirus pandemicu.s. & worldcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COVID-19 PANDEMIC
LA County mandate takes effect for large events, indoor areas of bars
Coronavirus pandemic: Timeline of major moments
US reports largest drop in life expectancy out of 29 countries
CVS turns customers away as they face vaccine booster shortage
TOP STORIES
Fleet Week + Giants/Dodgers + Warriors = Millions for SF
Tesla moving Palo Alto headquarters to Austin
5 arrested after fights, shooting outside PayPal Park in SJ
Sports, parades and Fleet Week: SF is in for a busy weekend
SF Fleet Week 2021 schedule of events
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom to sign economic recovery bill in Alameda Co.
Guidelines released for ending Bay Area mask mandates
Show More
Things to do in the Bay: Fleet Week, Boo at the Zoo
15-year-old Oakland girl fatally shot in road rage incident
UC Berkeley student, family share US immigration struggles
Journalists from Philippines, Russia given Nobel Peace Prize
California fires may have killed hundreds of giant sequoias
More TOP STORIES News