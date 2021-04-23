These Bay Area counties say vaccine supply is now outpacing demand

"We've begun to see demand for vaccine tapering off in Contra Costa," a county spokesperson told ABC7 News. "We no longer have a waiting list and this has been the first week where we have started to see appointments go unfilled."
The county said it has hundreds of appointments available for Friday and Saturday at the Richmond Auditorium and Contra Costa College vaccination sites.
"We are likely approaching the point in the rollout we all knew would come, when vaccine supply and capacity exceed demand," the county said.
Napa County also has a glut of vaccine supply at its largest site, the Meritage Resort and Spa. The site received 10,000 doses to give out this week, ending Friday, and hasn't been able to get people to come fast enough. Anyone who makes it to the site Friday, regardless of where they live, can get a dose Friday. Walk-ins are welcome.
But it's a different story in Contra Costa County, which says county-run sites are still only vaccinating people who live and work in the county.
When we checked Friday, there were also lots of appointments at Levi's Stadium, the largest vaccination site in the South Bay. However, those appointments are also limited to people who live, work or attend school in Santa Clara County.
Solano and Sonoma counties said demand for the vaccine has leveled off a bit and is about on pace with current supply.
Elsewhere in the Bay Area, it can still be challenging to find a vaccine appointment close to home. San Mateo County described its vaccine supply as "severely constrained," and said it's prioritizing sending its supply to clinics in underserved areas.
