Napa's largest COVID-19 vaccine site has plenty of supply, walk-ins welcome

Two of San Francisco's mass vaccination sites only received 500 first doses combined for the entire week, compared to the 10,000 they received in prior weeks. Meanwhile, supply is increasing for parts of the South Bay.

NAPA, Calif. (KGO) -- Are you looking to get the COVID-19 vaccine in the Bay Area? The largest vaccine site in Napa has plenty of supply and they take walk-ins.Our effort to vaccinate against COVID-19 seems to change constantly. Last week, we saw shortages. This week, in Contra Costa County, Solano, and others supply has almost begun to exceed demand.We found another success story in Napa, where the county has combined forces with OLE Community Health. At a pop-up clinic in the Meritage Resort and Spa, the county expects to give 10,000 vaccinations in four days this week concluding Friday.OLE Health convinced the federal government to provide those 10,000 doses. Then, they combined forces with local medical providers for the labor."I have given more shots in the last 24 hours than in my previous 20 years, including medical school," said Dr. Amy Herold, who usually works at Queen of the Valley Hospital.