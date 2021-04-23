Napa's largest COVID-19 vaccine site has plenty of supply, walk-ins welcome

Our effort to vaccinate against COVID-19 seems to change constantly. Last week, we saw shortages. This week, in Contra Costa County, Solano, and others supply has almost begun to exceed demand.
VACCINE TRACKER: Here's how CA is doing, when you can get a coronavirus vaccine
We found another success story in Napa, where the county has combined forces with OLE Community Health. At a pop-up clinic in the Meritage Resort and Spa, the county expects to give 10,000 vaccinations in four days this week concluding Friday.
OLE Health convinced the federal government to provide those 10,000 doses. Then, they combined forces with local medical providers for the labor.
"I have given more shots in the last 24 hours than in my previous 20 years, including medical school," said Dr. Amy Herold, who usually works at Queen of the Valley Hospital.
VIDEO: SF sees major drop in vaccine supply, while Santa Clara sees bump: Here's why
Having trouble loading the tracker above? Click here to open it in a new window.
