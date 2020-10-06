Instagram implements new features to prevent bullying

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Instagram is celebrating its tenth birthday this year. Which, in addition to making us feel old, also means it is rolling out some new features, including an anti-bullying effort.First, Instagram will automatically hide comments that look like they might constitute bullying.Users can click on "view hidden comments" to see the remarks.Second, Instagram will send a warning message to users whose comments are repeatedly flagged as toxic, warning them their accounts could be deleted.Similarly, Instagram added features last year that asks users to reconsider before posting an offensive comment, and allows users to restrict certain accounts so that their comments are not visible. These new changes are a result of a continued effort to adapt AI to fit users' needs without losing engagement and revenue.