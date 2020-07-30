Health & Fitness

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg hospitalized in NYC

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg speaks at the National Constitution Center Americas Town Hall at the National Museum of Women in the Arts, Dec. 17, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

NEW YORK -- Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who recently announced that she is battling a recurrence of cancer, has been hospitalized in New York City after undergoing a "minimally invasive" liver procedure.

Ginsburg is expected to remain in the hospital through the end of the week.

A Supreme Court spokeswoman said Ginsburg underwent the non-surgical procedure Wednesday to revise a bile duct stent that was originally placed in August 2019.

"According to her doctors, stent revisions are common occurrences and the procedure, performed using endoscopy and medical imaging guidance, was done to minimize the risk of future infection," the spokeswoman said. "The Justice is resting comfortably and expects to be released from the hospital by the end of the week."

Ginsburg announced earlier this month that her cancer had returned.

She said she was receiving chemotherapy for the recurrence of cancer, but had no plans to retire from the Supreme Court.

The 87-year-old Ginsburg, who has had four earlier bouts with cancer, said her treatment so far has succeeded in reducing lesions on her liver and she will continue chemotherapy sessions every two weeks "to keep my cancer at bay."

"I have often said I would remain a member of the Court as long as I can do the job full steam. I remain fully able to do that," Ginsburg said in a statement issued by the court.

Ginsburg, who was appointed by President Bill Clinton in 1993, is the senior liberal justice on a court that leans conservative by a 5-4 margin. Her departure before the election could give President Donald Trump the chance to shift the court further to the right.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew york citymanhattanruth bader ginsburghospitalcancer
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Disinfecting may provide 'false hope' when combating COVID-19
Coronavirus watch list: CA counties where COVID-19 is getting worse
Local researcher explains systemic racism's role in current housing crisis
Newsom unveils new task force to tackle EDD backlog
Name change underway at Sir Francis Drake High School in Marin Co., district says
Sending federal agents to Oakland would 'only cause more civil unrest,' mayor says
Officials ID 10-year-old boy killed after colliding with delivery truck in Lafayette
Show More
We're all making a mask-wearing mistake, according to gov's office
Coronavirus updates: US COVID-19 death toll passes 150K
Malik B., founding member of The Roots, dead at 47
Orange Co. Board of Education sues CA over school closures
CA withholds COVID-19 money from 2 defiant cities
More TOP STORIES News