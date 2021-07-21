COVID-19 vaccine

Despite new study, Stanford doctor explains why J&J vaccine is still effective

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Stanford doctor explains why J&J vaccine is still effective

A headline is fueling concern about Johnson and Johnson's one-shot vaccine, and whether it's less effective against the Delta variant.

But experts point out the new study, out of NYU's school of medicine, has not been peer reviewed and is based on blood samples from a few dozen people.

RELATED: US health officials flag 'small' reaction risk with J&J COVID-19 vaccine

"This type of lab study isn't really what we're looking for. We're looking for more and more real world data of vaccines over time," explained Stanford infectious disease doctor, Philip Grant, who's a principal investigator for ongoing J&J vaccine trials.

"The difference about the Delta variant in my mind is it's more infectious; it's not that it evades vaccines, it's that it is more infectious."

Dr. Grant says what matters right now is not who gets what vaccine type, but rather who ends up in the hospital with coronavirus, "I think the real world data evolving shows that people who are getting sick are unvaccinated individuals, it's not people who've gotten either the Moderna, Pfizer, or J&J vaccine."

VIDEO: Are 3rd COVID shots necessary? Here's what Bay Area experts say
EMBED More News Videos

On Thursday, Pfizer said it's time for a COVID vaccine booster. But, the FDA and CDC say, not so fast.



While still 70% effective against moderate and severe disease, in trials, J&J's vaccine was less effective than the two-dose mRNA vaccines, which feeds into questions about whether another shot is needed.

Kate Larsen: "In terms of boosters, are you expecting it's just a question of when and not if?

Dr. Philip Grant: "Absolutely, that's what I would expect."

Kate Larsen: "Would you expect that boosters for J&J would be needed sooner than boosters for Pfizer and Moderna?

Dr. Philip Grant: "Yeah, you have to expect that."

But the CDC is not recommencing any boosters yet and it's important to point out, the single dose J&J vaccine does work.

"The Johnson & Johnson vaccine gave me protection against COVID," said San Jose resident, Sarah Kishler, who is part of Dr. Grant's J&J trial. She received the vaccine in November at Stanford.

Kishler says she's protected because last month she volunteered for a separate Kaiser trial that tests for antibodies.

"I did find out the next day I had tested positive for antibodies," she said. "I thought that was a really good piece of information that seven months after I got the vaccine in the trial, I did test positive for antibodies."

Meanwhile, Dr. Grant points out J&J is studying two doses versus one. "People can be reassured that they're not being overlooked."


Having trouble loading the tracker above? Click here to open it in a new window. RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessstanford universityvaccinescoronavirus californiacoronaviruscovid 19 vaccinedoctors
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COVID-19 VACCINE
More than 140,000 US kids had caregivers die during pandemic
Pfizer officially asks FDA to greenlight vaccine for kids ages 5-11
Biden, a convert to vaccine mandates, champions compliance
Fans back to see Warriors at full capacity for 1st time in 575 days
TOP STORIES
Fleet Week + Giants/Dodgers + Warriors = Millions for SF
Sports, parades and Fleet Week: SF is in for a busy weekend
California fires may have killed hundreds of giant sequoias
Journalists from Philippines, Russia given Nobel Peace Prize
15-year-old Oakland girl fatally shot in road rage incident
Tesla moving Palo Alto headquarters to Austin
Guidelines released for ending Bay Area mask mandates
Show More
UC Berkeley student, family share US immigration struggles
More than 140,000 US kids had caregivers die during pandemic
SF Fleet Week 2021 schedule of events
Coast Guard boards ship in Oakland at center of SoCal oil spill
Disney-inspired Halloween decor draws visitors
More TOP STORIES News