Society

'Thank goodness that we're fighting': Former NBA, NFL players praise leagues' response to Jacob Blake shooting

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Players are calling their actions a boycott.

Others say they meet the definition of a strike.

Whatever you call them they would have been unthinkable 10 years ago, or even five years ago

Former University of San Francisco basketball star Bill Cartwright played 15 seasons in the NBA. Six of them with the powerhouse Chicago Bulls teams of the late 1980s and early 1990s.

RELATED: NBA players decide to resume playoffs, sources tell ESPN

He says pro sports has never seen anything like this - nobody has.

"I've got friends of mine who are shocked and I'm saying to them this has been going on a long time. Where have you been?" Cartwright said.

The police shooting of Jacob Blake in Wisconsin has tapped into a deep well of pain and anger for today's pro athlete.

That's why the Milwaukee Bucks and later, every team scheduled to match up in the first round of the NBA playoffs decided not to play today.

RELATED: Kenosha, Wisconsin shooting: Father says Jacob Blake, Black man shot by police, is paralyzed

"Thank goodness that we're fighting," he said. "Thank goodness that we have guys who are not afraid to put themselves out there."

And it's not just basketball.

Several Major League Baseball teams with games today decided to take the day off in protest, including the Giants and the A's.

Former NFL Pro-Bowl Defensive End turned activist Michael Bennett took part in a livestream today called Rise up for Justice.

"These athletes know the power that they have with their voice and being able to articulate what they really, really mean and what they care for and what their principles are," Bennett said.

In the past, fear of losing their jobs, and millions of dollars may have kept athletes, especially athletes of color from going public. But, former San Francisco Mayor, and civil rights attorney Willie Brown says those days are gone.

RELATED: Bay Area sports teams react to Jacob Blake shooting, postponement of games

"I'm just pleased that the compensation component no longer retards people who need to speak out from speaking out," Brown said.

Major League Soccer and the WNBA are also taking part in the boycott. And it may not end there.

WATCH: 'Bigger than sports': Giants Manager Gabe Kapler addresses social injustice across America
EMBED More News Videos

"I don't think it should require athletes needing to boycott playoff games to remind us Black lives matter, and that police brutality is unacceptable, and that systemic racism needs to be eliminated," Kapler said.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societypolice involved shootingmlbbaseballpolice shootingnflnbafootballjacob blakebasketballuniversity of san franciscorace in americamilwaukee bucks
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Fact checking claims made during the RNC, DNC
Father says Jacob Blake, Black man shot by police, is paralyzed
NBA, MLB, MLS games postponed amid Jacob Blake shooting boycotts
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man arrested for stealing firefighter's wallet, Santa Cruz authorities say
Track wildfires across CA with this interactive map
ABC7 gives Bay Area fire evacuees first look at loss
Bay Area wildfires: CZU Complex Fire 24% contained, many residents return home
Latest evacuations, road closures due to Bay Area fires
LIVE: Track Bay Area air quality levels impacted by smoke
FEMA offers financial aid online, app during wildfires, pandemic
Show More
Kyle Rittenhouse, charged in fatal shooting of protesters in Wisconsin
Fact checking claims made during the RNC, DNC
Owners vow to rebuild fire-gutted animal sanctuary in Vacaville
LIVE: Trump's big moment, Ivanka and Rudy Giuliani wrap up 2020 RNC
Kenosha protests remain peaceful on night 4
More TOP STORIES News