What is January's full Wolf Moon? What it means for your zodiac sign

The first full moon of 2024 is approaching as we get closer to the end of January.

Also known as the Wolf Moon, it radiates a reflective energy and a new passion, serving a perfect combination of elements to kick off the new year and life chapter.

MORE: Get a stunning glimpse at dark side of the moon with NASA's ShadowCam

Celebrity astrologer Kyle Thomas, who is known for his cosmic guidance among celebrities, businesses and online influencers, spoke to "Good Morning America" about the best ways to take advantage of this joyous and exciting full moon..

But first, let's break down the meaning of the Wolf Moon and what to know about it.

When is the Wolf Moon in 2024?

The Wolf Moon will arrive Jan. 25, 2024, at 12:54 p.m. ET, according to the U.S. Naval Observatory Astronomical Applications Department and NASA.

Why is it called the Wolf Moon?

The Old Farmer's Almanac first began publishing the names for the full moons in the 1930s. It recorded that January's full Moon "came to be known as the Wolf Moon because wolves were more likely to be heard howling at this time."

Indigenous groups also have different names for this first full moon, according to the Old Farmer's Almanac.

"Other traditional names for the January Moon emphasize the harsh coldness of the season: Cold Moon (Cree), Frost Exploding Moon (Cree), Freeze Up Moon (Algonquin), and Severe Moon (Dakota). Hard Moon (Dakota) highlights the phenomenon of the fallen snow developing a hard crust," the almanac states. "Canada Goose Moon (Tlingit), Great Moon (Cree), Greetings Moon (Western Abenaki), and Spirit Moon (Ojibwe) have also been recorded as Moon names for this month."

Additionally, this full moon is known by some as the Moon after Yule, a three-day winter solstice festival in pre-Christian Europe, according to NASA.

What zodiac sign is the Wolf Moon in January?

The zodiac sign for each full moon is determined by where the moon is positioned in the night sky relative to the different astrological signs. Each year, the moon will shift, resulting in different characteristics surrounding the moon, according to Thomas.

This year, the Wolf Moon is positioned as a full moon in Leo, a fire sign ruled by passion, desires, expression and creativity.

"Embrace what makes you happy and step into the spotlight!" Thomas said.

Rituals and manifestations to try during the Wolf Moon

From Chinese traditions to the Hebrew calendar, many ancient cultures celebrate celestial cycles and often honor the power of the full moon.

Due to this energy, many astrologers believe that a full moon is a great time to capture its power and use it toward manifesting your dreams.

Thomas said when it comes to astrological energy, luckily, this is "a rather joyous and exciting full moon, even if it is a bit intense."

Because it is a fire sign, it would be helpful to use candles to set up your intentions and focus on your thoughts and your goal while meditating on the days surrounding the full moon, Thomas explained, with a reminder to please never leave a burning candle unattended!

Potential meditations, mantras or journal prompts:

I am worthy of living my best life.

I desire to live vibrantly.

I will rule my reality like it is my kingdom.

I can stand in my power and roar like a lion.

I attract my heart's desires now.

Astrology horoscope for the Wolf Moon for your zodiac sign

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

It's time to chase after your passion and what your heart desires, Aries! In addition to being the best time for finding love or enjoying a whirlwind romance with your partners, Thomas added, "if looking to conceive, you'll have one of the luckiest periods of your entire life to do so."

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Get cozy and comfortable, Taurus! You will feel the tendency to want to spend time inside rather than outside, although you may still be busy hosting a dinner or rearranging your furniture. "If you'd like to make any changes to your home in the year to come, now would be a perfect time to go shopping," said Thomas.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Be honest and speak up, Gemini! It's time to get your opinions and ideas heard and executed, according to Thomas, who said, "Some Geminis could be in the process of releasing a milestone writing, speaking, advertising or communications-related endeavor."

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Prosperity is coming your way, Cancer. Go out and seek those opportunities to earn your wealth. "The Wolf Moon is bringing a bountiful shift to your finances," Thomas explained. "A new job, raise, side hustle or large check could manifest before your eyes."

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Your confidence is key to uplifting your world this full moon, Leo! You're closer to your goals, dreams and hopes. "Work toward what sets your soul on fire and it will very easily be yours," Thomas added.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

Pamper yourself with some self care, Virgo. It's time for you to relax after putting in all the hard work for a while. "Bust out your mud masks, lotions and scented candles," Thomas said. "Download a mindfulness app or register for a session with a therapist [ if you're feeling stressed ] ."

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

It's time for you to shine, Libra! You're stepping into the spotlight. "Prepare to be surrounded by many people who love, worship and adore you," Thomas said. "A major social event will likely pop up on your radar."

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Carry yourself with pride, Scorpio! Be proud of who you are and what you bring to the table. "Everyone's watching your star skyrocket. The Wolf Moon could bring a significant achievement or victory your way," added Thomas.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Let the fire fuel your spirit, Sagittarius! Your energy is boosted to pursue personal and intellectual growth. "Wisdom will be around every corner at this time, so find ways to welcome it in like the light of the sun," Thomas said.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

Find your truth this full moon, Capricorn. It's time to reflect and assess your role in your relationships. However, Thomas also said, "Another way this lunation could affect you is by drawing attention to your wealth, assets and investment portfolio. See if there's any way to maximize your flow to gain mega bucks."

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

The Wolf Moon may help make or break your relationships, Aquarius. "Happy unions will grow closer in the form of making long-term plans, moving in, getting engaged or being wed," Thomas explained. "However, if there's friction, you may instead decide it's time to move on."

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

You may be fully booked on your calendar this full moon, Pisces! Use your high energy at this time to analyze your needs both personally and professionally. "A major milestone professional project may now be getting finished up or you may end up leaving one job to head to the next," Thomas said. "If unemployed, the stars are now in your favor to see a change."