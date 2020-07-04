San Francisco Giants

San Francisco Giants return with first day of summer camp workouts

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Baseball returned to Oracle Park as the San Francisco Giants held their first "summer camp" workout as they get ready for the season.

ABC7's Chris Alvarez was at the park to catch all the action and says things are definitely different in the era of COVID-19.

Before entering, there were several requirements like masks, health questionnaires, temperature checks, and of course social distancing.

Once that was handled it was time to film history in the making.

Even the Giants players had to wear masks at all times, except while working out.

Activities were spread across the ballpark to ensure safety and physical distancing.

Today was a light workout day and instead of the usual up-close coverage, media was only permitted to shoot from designated areas of the ballpark.

Aside from media, Oracle Park was empty, at least for now.

Pitcher Jeff Samardzija believes eventually there will fans in those seats this season, stating that, the owners "aren't afraid to put anyone at risk... especially if it makes that money."



