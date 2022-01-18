Arts & Entertainment

Report: Oakland's Amy Schneider would consider hosting 'Jeopardy!'

EMBED <>More Videos

Report: Amy Schneider would consider hosting 'Jeopardy!'

CULVER CITY; Calif. (KGO) -- You may see a lot more of Oakland's Amy Schneider on 'Jeopardy!' even after her winning streak ends - if it ever does!

She told the Los Angeles Times she would consider hosting Jeopardy if asked.

Last night, the software engineering manager from Oakland won her 34th straight Jeopardy. She has the third-most wins and she's just a few away from catching up to Matt Amodio.

RELATED: 'Jeopardy!' super champ and Oakland resident Amy Schneider recognized at Warriors game

GMA asked him about Schneider's current hot streak.

"I'm a big baseball fan, and there are times when two of the best players ever are on the field, at the same time, and then you go decades without somebody that good so I'm loath to try to interpret too much beyond that," said Amodio.

Schneider is the first woman to win a total of $1 million making her the most successful female contestant and transgender contestant of all time.

You can watch her keep this winning streak going weeknights at 7 on ABC7.

Related stories and videos:

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentculver citylgbtq+lgbtqentertainmenttelevisiongame showjeopardy
Copyright © 2022 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Doctors weigh in on what future of living with COVID looks like
LIVE: Newsom makes announcement on College Corps program
At-home COVID-19 test request website goes live 1 day early
Bay Area families fear for relatives in Tonga after tsunami
Customers wait 7+ days to get COVID test results from local company
Here's how you can get free home COVID tests
Sickout planned in Oakland as students go back in Hayward
Show More
Bay Area native killed after man pushes her in front of NY train
Local Native Americans oppose replica mission bell installation
AT&T says it will delay some 5G after airlines raise alarms
Fight for equal access to vote continues on MLK Day
Omicron surge hasn't peaked nationwide: US surgeon general
More TOP STORIES News