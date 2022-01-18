Report: Oakland's Amy Schneider would consider hosting 'Jeopardy!'

She told the Los Angeles Times she would consider hosting Jeopardy if asked.
Last night, the software engineering manager from Oakland won her 34th straight Jeopardy. She has the third-most wins and she's just a few away from catching up to Matt Amodio.
GMA asked him about Schneider's current hot streak.
"I'm a big baseball fan, and there are times when two of the best players ever are on the field, at the same time, and then you go decades without somebody that good so I'm loath to try to interpret too much beyond that," said Amodio.
Schneider is the first woman to win a total of $1 million making her the most successful female contestant and transgender contestant of all time.
