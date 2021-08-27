Cousin of East Bay man who recently escaped Afghanistan killed in Kabul airport attack

<iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=10978714" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

"This is one case and indicative of so many other U.S. citizens there," said Sara Fain, an attorney with the Immigration Institute of the Bay Area. "It is not that they were on vacation and did not get the memo were going to leave the country. It was that they had to make a difficult decision. Do we leave family members to get to safety?"