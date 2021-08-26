take action

Help for Afghanistan, Afghan community

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- As the events in Afghanistan continue to unfold, we know our communities are hurting and looking for a way to help aid the people caught in the crossfire. Below you will find national and local vetted resources where you can help Take Action or get assistance for you or for family members.

RESOURCES FOR AFGHAN CITIZENS:
Afghanistan Evacuation and Immigration Resources
The office of United States Senator Alex Padilla has compiled a list of links for people looking to help family members, or for those currently in Afghanistan.

You can also find a form for help with repatriation from Kabul below:
  • U.S. Embassy Kabul Repatriation Assistance Request 2021

    • Aisha Wahab - Hayward Mayor Pro Tempore
    Hayward Mayor Pro Tempore Aisha Wahab has provided community resources to help the Afghan communities.
  • Afghan Relief and Assistance


    • Afghanistan Emergency Fund is responding to the Taliban takeover in Afghanistan and the urgent need to help journalists, lawyers, and other academics-especially women-flee the country:


    Family Link - American Red Cross
    American Red Cross is helping to locate loved ones who have been impacted by the current events in Afghanistan, through our Restoring Family Links program. To learn more, visit the Restoring Family Links website. Additional mental health support is also available, and we encourage people to reach out to the free 24/7 Disaster Distress Helpline via phone or text (1-800-985-5990).
    Restoring Family Links - Home

    HOW TO HELP:
    Below you will find local resources from organizations giving aid to the people who have recently relocated from Afghanistan. This list will be updated with more resources.


    Roots of Peace
    Roots of Peace has helped cultivate peace through agriculture in Afghanistan. The San Rafael-based nonprofit has supported vulnerable farmers and traders, removing remnants of war and restoring agricultural productivity and prosperity. They now need help to evacuate their 360 Afghan employees currently in Kabul. Check out this story about the non-profits efforts in Afghanistan.

    VETERANS ASSISTANCE:
    Below you will find resources that are provided to help veterans who suffer from PTSD or who may be going through a crisis.
    The Veterans Crisis Line
    Connects veterans in crisis and their families and friends with qualified, caring Department of Veterans Affairs responders through a confidential toll-free hotline, online chat, or text.
    Veterans Crisis Line online chat
    Hotline: 1-800-273-8255 and press #1

    Send text messages to 838255 to receive confidential support 24/7, 365 days a year.

    AboutFace - A Program of the National Center for PTSD
    On AboutFace, you can learn about PTSD and treatment from people who have been there. In the videos on this site, you can hear real stories from Veterans and their family members, and get advice from VA clinicians who have treated thousands of Veterans with PTSD.

    The National Center for PTSD
    They are dedicated to research and education on trauma and PTSD. They work to assure that the latest research findings help those exposed to trauma.

    PTSD Programs list for California
    All VA Medical Centers offer PTSD treatment, even if there is no specific PTSD program. Contact your local VA Medical Center and ask for the Mental Health clinic. Many Vet Centers and VA Community Based Outpatient Clinics also offer PTSD treatment.

    You can find more Veteran Assistance Resources here.

    Click here for a look at how to Take Action where you live.
