Help for veterans of all eras, and their families

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Veterans of all eras and their families can reach out for help no matter what they might be experiencing. Whether enduring crisis or transitioning back to civilian life, start with these helpful resources.



The Veterans Crisis Line
Connects veterans in crisis and their families and friends with qualified, caring Department of Veterans Affairs responders through a confidential toll-free hotline, online chat, or text.
Veterans Crisis Line online chat
Hotline: 1-800-273-8255 and press #1
Send text messages to 838255 to receive confidential support 24/7, 365 days a year.

AboutFace - A Program of the National Center for PTSD
On AboutFace, you can learn about PTSD and treatment from people who have been there. In the videos on this site, you can hear real stories from Veterans and their family members, and get advice from VA clinicians who have treated thousands of Veterans with PTSD.

The National Center for PTSD
They are dedicated to research and education on trauma and PTSD. They work to assure that the latest research findings help those exposed to trauma.

PTSD Programs list for California
All VA Medical Centers offer PTSD treatment, even if there is no specific PTSD program. Contact your local VA Medical Center and ask for the Mental Health clinic. Many Vet Centers and VA Community Based Outpatient Clinics also offer PTSD treatment.

Veterans Health Administration Locations for Northern California, Nevada, & Hawaii
This list includes VA Medical centers, Outpatient Clinics, Community Clinics, and Vet Centers.

Department of Defense: Defense Suicide Prevention Office (DSPO)
Provides advocacy, program oversight, and policy for Department of Defense suicide prevention, intervention and postvention efforts to reduce suicidal behaviors in Service members, civilians and their families.




California National Guard Behavioral Health Offices
The California National Guard maintains a comprehensive Behavioral Health Service for soldiers, airmen and their families. They also maintain a full time clinician in the Northern, Central, and Southern California areas to provide crisis intervention services, resources and support services to soldiers, family members and commanders on a 24 hour basis.

Clinical Officer of Northern California
CPT (CA) Lance Friis, LMFT (925) 207-5367

San Francisco Bay Area Behavioral Health Officer
Mon/Tues 0900-1500
49th MP HHC, Fairfield
(925) 207-5367

Northern CA/Sacramento Region
Behavioral Health Officer
Mon/Thurs 0900-1500
132 EN Co, Redding
(530) 220-3131

Community Organizations for Veterans

Wounded Warrior Project
Provides free programs and services to address the needs of wounded warriors and fill gaps in government care.

Swords to Plowshares
Veteran-founded organization that provides needs assessment and case management, employment and training, housing, and legal assistance to roughly 3,000 veterans in the San Francisco Bay Area each year. We also advocate on behalf of veterans and provide community education for over 1,500 first responders, employers, social workers, attorneys, and other professionals who engage with veterans.



The Soldiers Project
They provide free, confidential and unlimited mental health services to any active duty service member or veteran who has served since September 11, 2001.
Phone: (877) 576-5343

U.S. Vets, Inc.
Works toward the successful transition of military veterans and their families through the provision of housing, counseling, career development and comprehensive support.

Operation Dignity
Operation Dignity assists homeless veterans and their families. We provide emergency, transitional and permanent housing for homeless veterans in Alameda County, California. We also offer comprehensive support services, nutritious meals and a strong peer community.

Vets4Warriors
They are a 24/7 confidential peer support network for veteran and military communities.
Hotline: 1-855-838-8255
Text: 1-732-333-3634
Vets4Warriors Chat

Coming Home Project - Counseling Services
We offer psychological counseling in Northern California to family members of military personnel who are serving, preparing to serve, or have served in Operation Iraqi Freedom or Operation Enduring Freedom. We also provide information and referral services for those living outside Northern California. If you are a spouse, partner, boyfriend, girlfriend, child or teenager, sibling, parent, grandparent or other extended family member of a soldier, you are eligible. We also serve veterans of OIF and OEF, including Active Duty, Reserve and Guard. Services are free and completely confidential and there is no limit to the number of sessions.

The American Legion
America's largest veterans service organization provides programs like Operation Comfort Warriors, to help veterans with items to assist with rehabilitation and recovery; Support for Homeless Veterans; and A System Worth Saving, which provides grants to VA facilities facing budget needs.

Heroes To Heroes
This national organization provides opportunities for spiritual healing, suicide prevention, and peer support program for combat veterans and law enforcement who suffer from Moral Injury and PTSD.

Veterans Resource Centers of America
Agency with 40-year history of providing veterans programs across Northern California, Northern Nevada, and Northern Arizona.

Operation Freedom Paws
Operation Freedom Paws empowers veterans and individuals with disabilities to restore their freedom to live life by teaching them to train their own dogs, and certifying them as service dog teams.

