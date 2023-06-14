  • Watch Now

LinkedIn deletes 14-year-old SpaceX engineer's account due to his age

Wednesday, June 14, 2023 11:19PM
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A recent Santa Clara University graduate heading to work for SpaceX just got kicked off LinkedIn for one reason - he's 14.

We introduced you to Kairan Quazi last week.

He just graduated with a degree in computer science and engineering.

The job networking platform deleted his account because he didn't meet its minimum age criteria, which is 16.

Quazi took to Twitter to express his frustration, in which he talks about the "illogical, primitive nonsense" he faces constantly as a young professional.

VIDEO: This 14-year-old Bay Area teen is about to graduate from college, work for SpaceX

