LinkedIn deletes 14-year-old SpaceX engineer's account due to his age

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A recent Santa Clara University graduate heading to work for SpaceX just got kicked off LinkedIn for one reason - he's 14.

We introduced you to Kairan Quazi last week.

He just graduated with a degree in computer science and engineering.

The job networking platform deleted his account because he didn't meet its minimum age criteria, which is 16.

Quazi took to Twitter to express his frustration, in which he talks about the "illogical, primitive nonsense" he faces constantly as a young professional.

