'Karen'-themed billboard pops up in San Francisco in effort to save restaurants

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- An attention-grabbing billboard has been erected in Downtown San Francisco, reading, "Dear Yelp, stop letting Karens kill restaurants because of third party delivery app issues. It's not the restaurant's fault."

The billboard was put up by Raydiant, a San Francisco based digital signage and experience platform who tells ABC7's Dion Lim the idea came to them after speaking to several restaurants and hearing the complaints about services like Uber Eats, Postmates and others be reflected in reviews on the restaurant itself on sites such as Yelp, Trip Advisor and Google.

The massive sign is located just three blocks from Yelp HQ with another one located in New York City and similar, smaller signs on pedicabs and taxis.

The company says "Many of these small business owners were too afraid to publicly complain but as a startup, we don't have to worry about the impact that can come from receiving negative Yelp reviews so we decided to do something about this problem."

Raydiant says the campaign will last several months and encourage conversation around the issue.

