Society

ABC7 News anchor Dion Lim finds value of 'Karens' in journalism, shares op-ed in San Francisco Chronicle

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- We are living in an age where videos of people behaving poorly, travel at the speed of light on social media and become news. But should it be? What is the role journalists play in this caught-on-camera craze?



You can read my second op-ed in Sunday's edition San Francisco Chronicle here.

