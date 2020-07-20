ABC7 News anchor Dion Lim finds value of 'Karens' in journalism, shares op-ed in San Francisco Chronicle

What is the role of journalists during this era of caught-on-camera “Karen” videos?— Dion Lim (@DionLimTV) July 20, 2020
It’s a question I grappled with and wrote about for an op-ed in today’s @sfchronicle. #racism #Karens https://t.co/bFzktmbkTQ pic.twitter.com/JlHYhtLfTi
You can read my second op-ed in Sunday's edition San Francisco Chronicle here.
