Coronavirus impact: Dion Lim shares how COVID-19 pandemic gave her meaningful purpose in the community

Instead of feeling burned out by the state of news, novel coronavirus gave me a purpose. To represent the Asian community and minorities of all kinds so you can feel empowered to use your voice too.
Never had I felt so strongly about something to write an op-ed like this.— Dion Lim (@DionLimTV) March 20, 2020
Thank you @sfchronicle for allowing me to use my voice and to @abc7newsbayarea for championing me to be a voice for others. Especially in the Asian American community. https://t.co/yObqFUaipq pic.twitter.com/qwqZkj3CvT
You can read my op-ed in the San Francisco Chronicle here.
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- Live updates about coronavirusoutbreak in US, around the world
- Everything you need to know about the Bay Area's shelter-in-place order
- Bay Area cancelations, closures related to COVID-19
- Symptoms, prevention, and how to prepare for a COVID-19 outbreak in the US
- List of stores, companies closing due to coronavirus pandemic
- Canceled late fees, free services available amid COVID-19 crisis
- Here's how you can help during COVID-19 pandemic
- Coronavirus in CA: Get resources and information about COVID-19
- Bay Area school closures related to coronavirus pandemic
- How to maintain learning during school closures
- How coronavirus compares with the flu
- No masks but here are 100+ products that may help protect you against novel coronavirus germs
- Busting COVID-19 coronavirus myths: Facts from the Centers for Disease Control
- Here's a look at some of history's worst pandemics that have killed millions
- Asian community fighting racism, xenophobia, bigotry as world fights COVID-19