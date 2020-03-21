Coronavirus

Coronavirus impact: Dion Lim shares how COVID-19 pandemic gave her meaningful purpose in the community

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Never have I felt compelled to write an op-ed. But after a series of attacks on the Asian American community followed by an increase in xenophobia and discrimination toward the Chinese, I knew it was time to speak out.

Instead of feeling burned out by the state of news, novel coronavirus gave me a purpose. To represent the Asian community and minorities of all kinds so you can feel empowered to use your voice too.



You can read my op-ed in the San Francisco Chronicle here.

