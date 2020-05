Coronavirus impact: Dion Lim shares how COVID-19 pandemic gave her meaningful purpose in the community

Never had I felt so strongly about something to write an op-ed like this.



Thank you @sfchronicle for allowing me to use my voice and to @abc7newsbayarea for championing me to be a voice for others. Especially in the Asian American community. https://t.co/yObqFUaipq pic.twitter.com/qwqZkj3CvT — Dion Lim (@DionLimTV) March 20, 2020

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Never have I felt compelled to write an op-ed. But after a series of attacks on the Asian American community followed by an increase in xenophobia and discrimination toward the Chinese, I knew it was time to speak out.Instead of feeling burned out by the state of news, novel coronavirus gave me a purpose. To represent the Asian community and minorities of all kinds so you can feel empowered to use your voice too.You can read my op-ed in the San Francisco Chronicle here