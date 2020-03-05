Arts & Entertainment

Katy Perry reveals pregnancy in music video for new song 'Never Worn White'

Pop star Katy Perry used her latest music video to reveal she's expecting her first child.

The singer and "American Idol" judge released the video Thursday for her new song "Never Worn White". Fans can see Perry caressing her baby bump at the end of the video.

Perry is currently engaged to actor Orlando Bloom.

The pair started dating back in 2016 and got engaged this past Valentine's Day, the singer revealed on "Jimmy Kimmel Live".

After the video release, Perry tweeted "Omg so glad I don't have to suck it in anymore".



"Or carry around a big purse lol", she added.



This would be Perry and Bloom's first child together. Bloom has a son from his previous marriage with model Miranda Kerr.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentpregnancykaty perryu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Congressman Mark DeSaulnier reveals details about running accident
Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
AccuWeather forecast: Day 2, even hotter
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
COVID-19 restrictions limit relief from excessive heat in the South Bay
NYSE reopens trading floor under new rules amid pandemic
Coronavirus updates: WHO warns that 1st wave of pandemic not over
Show More
Watch coronavirus updates live: Daily briefings from Gov. Newsom, Bay Area counties
Custodial supervisor in Palo Alto faces job cut amid pandemic
These 11 CA counties aren't allowed to join Phase 2.5 of reopening
Boy Scout plays Taps nightly outside veterans' home
Free pizza for 2020 grads at Pizza Hut
More TOP STORIES News