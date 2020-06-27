With Authority Podcast

Former A's pitcher Dan Straily talks KBO life during COVID-19 -- With Authority

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Former Oakland Athletics starting pitcher Dan Straily moved to the other side of the planet, and somehow ended up even more famous back home as a result.

Straily, legitimately one of the nicest and most genuine ballplayers in the game, joins Larry, Casey and Chris on the "With Authority" podcast to talk about the latest stop in his baseball career, starting pitcher for the Lotte Giants of the Korean Baseball Organization.

WATCH ON YOUTUBE: KBO ace Dan Straily visits 'With Authority' from South Korea

The host of the new "Journeyman Podcast" gives us a glimpse behind the scenes of daily life in South Korea, including trips to Costco! And how difficult it is to be away from his family for the KBO season.



He also describes what it's like to play under strict COVID-19 guidelines in stadiums with no fans, which may be a glimpse into what MLB will be up against when it returns.

RELATED: Former A's catcher Bruce Maxwell joins the "With Authority" podcast

We also learn about how he's able to access food with a language barrier and why bagels are so key on road trips. Dan, the KBO strikeouts leader, describes how he's using his newfound KBO fame to achieve his ultimate goal of returning home to pitch big league games in front of his son.

Check out his new podcast and subscribe here!

Go here for more videos from the "With Authority" podcast.
