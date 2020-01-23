Arts & Entertainment

Keanu Reeves to return to San Francisco after being spotted eating ice cream ahead of 'Matrix 4', report says

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- It looks like Keanu Reeves may be getting ready to return to the Bay Area to film a major movie after he was recently spotted casually eating an ice cream cone in Alameda.

The Canadian actor is best known for his roles in the action thrillers, "The Matrix" and "John Wick."

Reeves created a lot of buzz, a couple of weeks ago when video posted to Twitter by a user named Moy zooms showed the actor eating ice cream alone outside a Baskin-Robbins on Blanding Avenue.

It turns out the sighting may have been a preview of what's to come.

The San Francisco Chronicle is reporting new details about a Hollywood production under the code name, "Project Ice Cream".

It will reportedly begin filming around the Financial District on February 9.

Other locations include SoMa and Chinatown.

Filming will include the use of "low-flying helicopters, pyrotechnics, drone cameras, crash stunts and simulated gunfire," according to the Chronicle.

Word on the street is it's for "The Matrix 4".

Filming is expected to take three weeks.

By the way, the production is also looking for extras.

