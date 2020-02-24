'Matrix 4' filming makes San Francisco's Financial District look like war zone

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Filming for "The Matrix 4" is making San Francisco's Financial District looked more like a war zone.Video from Sunday night shows low-flying helicopters around the Ferry Building on the Embarcadero. Explosions also lit up the night sky.Pyrotechnics and special effects could be heard from far away, according to reports.The movie has been filming in San Francisco for weeks. Multiple people have reported seeing Keanu Reeves at several locations throughout the city."The Matrix 4" is scheduled to be released in theaters on May 21, 2021.