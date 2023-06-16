Bay Area-developed AI chatbot tutor 'Khanmigo' aims to transform student learning

South Bay educational programs Khan Academy and Khan Labs have developed a new AI chatbot tutor to accelerate learning in a whole new way.

Khan Academy Founder Sal Khan helped develop "Khanmigo" to be an extension of a teacher, offering personalized and immediate educational help for any student.

The AI chatbot has knowledge on a variety of subjects, like history, math and science in many languages and on different grade levels. After a student chooses a topic, Khanmigo will then quiz students on the given subject matter or answer any questions about that topic. They can even have conversations with characters like Ben Franklin or Winnie the Pooh to learn in different ways.

The goal is to guide the student towards learning, never giving up an answer or doing work for them. Khan believes that artificial intelligence can be the next evolution of learning.

"We've always been thinking about how do we make education more personalized?" Khan said. "How do we arm teachers with more information to make their lives easier as well? How do we make students more engaged in their learning? And I think artificial intelligence and Khanmigo has just accelerated that. Some of what I just described that we're already doing at places like Khan Lab School, I would've thought were science-fiction a year ago, and I wouldn't have thought it would've happened in my lifetime. And that's literally happening in real classrooms already and, it's going to be happening for tens, if not, hundreds of thousands of students this coming school year."

