Bay Area children-focused businesses hope for strong bounce back as kids get vaccinated

By Ryan Curry
WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (KGO) -- It's a Friday night and Ryan Wagner decided to take his kids to Putters Putt Putt, an outdoor mini golf course in Walnut Creek.

"We were looking for things to do that were outside," he said.

Throughout the year, his kids were not eligible for the vaccine. However, that is now changed. He plans to get his kids vaccinated this weekend.

"They will be getting their vaccinations tomorrow," he said. "It's going to be great to finally return to some sense of normalcy."

RELATED: Excitement, and some outrage: Bay Area parents react as kids become eligible for COVID-19 vaccine

Wagner mentioned he soon will not have issues taking his kids to indoor places. That is potentially good news for child centered businesses.

"I think with the vaccine it will change things," said Sean Evans, the manager at Q-Zar, a laser tag center and arcade in Concord. "We did have issues with parents not taking their kids to birthday parties or being uncomfortable around strangers."

Evans said it's been a long process recovering from the pandemic. His hope is with more children getting the vaccine, more will return to his store.

"We are hoping parents will be comfortable letting their kids come to laser tag parties," he said. "We want them to get back out and do the things families should do together."

