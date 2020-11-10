Limited-edition caramel collection available at Krispy Kreme

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Krispy Kreme is now offering its limited edition caramel glaze collection. It includes the original glazed doughnut covered in a caramel glaze; the people's favorite with a special twist!
There's also a salted double caramel crunch doughnut which is dipped in caramel icing and topped with salted caramel crunch.
Both are available only until November 22.
And yes we checked, you can grab these doughnuts at all 10 Bay Area Krispy Kreme locations before they're gone.
